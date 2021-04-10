Mavericks drop second straight game at Allen

The Kansas City Mavericks lost their second of a four-game series at Allen Friday night as the Americans scored what proved to be the game-winning goals in the second period.

Earlier this week coach Tad O'Had said, "Our team has to approach every game of this series, and the remaining games with Allen, as playoff games."

The Mavericks lost 3-2 Thursday after holding a 2-0 lead and fell 4-3 Friday night after grabbing a 2-1 lead at the Allen Event Center.

Each team scored two goals in the first period as Samuel Laberge gave the Americans the 1-0 lead at 3:49.

Lane Scheidl scored an unassisted goal at the 8:07 mark and Willie Corrin scored a power play goal on an assist from Marcus Crawford to put the Mavericks ahead at 11:05.

Perhaps the most disappointing Allen goal came with just two seconds left in the first period when Les Lancaster slipped a shot past Matt Ginn to knot it 2-2.

Spencer Asuchak and Steven Owre scored goals just 25 seconds apart in the second period to stun the Mavericks and give the Americans a 4-2 lead.

Jaren VanWormer scored the Mavericks’ final goal at 17:06 of the third period on another Crawford assist. But Kansas City couldn’t get the equalizer despite outshooting the Americans 14-4 in the period and 38-36 overall.

The Mavericks (19-18-6-2, 46 points) remained two points behind Utah for the fourth and final playoff spot in the ECHL’s Western Conference but fell nine points behind third-place Allen (26-13-2-1, 55).

The two teams play again at Allen at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 2:05 p.m. Sunday.