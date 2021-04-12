Mavs suffer weekend sweep against Americans

By Bill Althaus

The Kansas City Mavericks experienced a disappointing four-game series in Texas against the Allen Americans, as they suffered three one-goal losses plus a 5-3 setback Saturday.

"Unacceptable," coach Tad O'Had said after Sunday's 4-3 loss in which each team scored three goals in the second period.

Allen won the game on Corey Mackin's goal at 12:02 of the third period.

"Three one-goal games and four straight losses, unacceptable," O'Had continued. "We are a team that has prided ourselves on our road mentality and being a smart road team. Undisciplined penalties, and playing with little urgency to win both nets led to the losses.

"We all need to take a hard look in the mirror and get prepared for Utah."

The Mavericks play at Utah Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

The four-game set at Allen leaves the Mavericks with a 19-20-6-2 record, which places them seventh (last place) in the Western Division with 46 points. However, Tulsa and Rapid City have 48 points and are in fifth and sixth place, respectively, and Utah is in fourth place with 50 points.

"This season is a long ways from being over and this will go down to the final stretch,” O’Had said. “(This loss Sunday) was especially disappointing because I feel like we took some positive strides forward – and penalties and lost defensive assignments led to a fourth straight loss."

Kansas City's Nick Pastujov, Jared VanWormer and Willie Corrin scored in Sunday's loss.

Adam Brady scored two goals in Saturday's 5-3 setback. Marcus Crawford also scored a goal.

In Friday’s 4-3 loss, the Americans scored what proved to be the game-winning goals in the second period. Allen won 3-2 on Thursday.

"Our team has to approach every game of this series, and the remaining games with Allen, as playoff games," O’Had said after Thursday’s game.

The Mavericks lost Friday night after grabbing a 2-1 lead at the Allen Events Center. Each team scored two goals in the first period as Samuel Laberge gave the Americans the 1-0 lead at 3:49.

Lane Scheidl scored an unassisted goal at the 8:07 mark, and Corrin scored a power play goal on an assist from Crawford to put the Mavericks ahead at 11:05.

Perhaps the most disappointing Allen goal came with just two seconds left in the first period, when Les Lancaster slipped a shot past Matt Ginn to knot it 2-2.

Spencer Asuchak and Steven Owre scored goals just 25 seconds apart in the second period to stun the Mavericks and give the Americans a 4-2 lead.

VanWormer scored the Mavericks’ final goal at 17:06 of the third period on another Crawford assist. But Kansas City couldn’t get the equalizer despite outshooting the Americans 14-4 in the period and 38-36 overall.