Check This Out for April 16

The Examiner

Teams: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Utah Grizzlies

Sport: ECHL minor league hockey

When: 8:10 p.m. (CDT) Friday

Where: Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah

What’s on the line: The Kansas City Mavericks (20-20-6-2) look to build on Wednesday’s 5-4 overtime win over Utah and make the Maverik Center the Mavericks Center when they face the Grizzlies (20-16-5-6) in the second game of a three-game set at Utah. The Mavericks, with 48, are just three points behind the Grizzlies for the fourth and final playoff spot in the ECHL’s Western Conference. You can find audio and video feeds for the game at kcmavericks.com or echl.com.