Check This Out for April 24

Teams: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Wichita Thunder

Sport: ECHL minor league hockey

When: 7:05 p.m. Thursday

Where: Cable Dahmer Arena

What’s on the line: The Kansas City Mavericks hope to earn points for a playoff run when they play host to the Thunder in the final game of a three-games-in-three-days set. The seventh-place Mavericks (21-22-6-2, 50 points entering Friday) remain just three points out of the fourth and final playoff spot in the ECHL’s Western Conference, currently held by Utah. Wichita (32-15-4-1) is second with 69 points.