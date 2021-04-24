Check This Out for April 24
The Examiner
CHECK THIS OUT
Teams: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Wichita Thunder
Sport: ECHL minor league hockey
When: 7:05 p.m. Thursday
Where: Cable Dahmer Arena
What’s on the line: The Kansas City Mavericks hope to earn points for a playoff run when they play host to the Thunder in the final game of a three-games-in-three-days set. The seventh-place Mavericks (21-22-6-2, 50 points entering Friday) remain just three points out of the fourth and final playoff spot in the ECHL’s Western Conference, currently held by Utah. Wichita (32-15-4-1) is second with 69 points.