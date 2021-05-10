Mavericks have goals taken away in shutout loss to Thunder

For the second game in a row, the Kansas City Mavericks saw points taken off the scoreboard.

In Thursday's 7-5 loss to Wichita, a Jared VanWormer goal was wiped off the score sheet because of goalie interference.

The same thing happened to VanWormer in a 4-0 loss Saturday night as the Thunder swept the two-game series from the Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena.

A second goal was disallowed as Thunder goalie Evan Buttenhuis stopped all 30 shots on goal and the Mavericks were zero for nine on the power play, including two five-on-three advantages.

"Wichita has the No. 1 penalty kill unit in the league, but they're not zero-for-nine good," Mavericks coach Tad O'Had said. "At the end of the day, we need to find a way to bury the puck. We need to put a rush on the net, get the greasy goals in front of the net. We're looking for that perfect shot – we just need to take shots."

When asked about losing two goals to reviews, O'Had made no excuses.

"The first was goalie interference and the second they said hit the crossbar – we did not lose that game because of the officiating," O'Had said. "We have to play better offensively than we did tonight.

"Frustration is an understatement following a loss like this."

A goal by Garrett Schmitz at 6:20 of the first period turned out to be the game-winner. Stefan Fournier, who scored the winning goal Thursday, scored at 3:24 of the third period.

O'Had then pulled goalie Andrew Shortridge and Wichita's Beau Sterrett scored an empty-netter at 18:11. Wichita's final goal came on a power play, as Cam Clarke scored with just 56 seconds left.

The Mavericks dropped to 23-25-8-2 and remain in last place in the ECHL's Western Conference, nine points behind fourth-place Utah.