Mavericks fall behind early, lose to Thunder again

The Examiner staff

WICHITA, Kan. — The Kansas City Mavericks continued their losing ways Tuesday night.

The Wichita Thunder built a 4-0 lead after two periods and handed the faltering Mavericks a 5-2 loss at Intrust Bank Arena.

However, coach Tad O'Had said he saw some positive signs from his team, which has lost three in a row to Wichita.

"We got down early (2-0 in the first period) and we can't do that," O'Had said. "But I liked the way we played in the third period. We played really smart, got shots on goal and played the way we are capable of playing. And when we play like that, we are successful."

Lane Scheidl scored two third-period goals – the first on a power play at the 5:49 mark and the second an equal strength goal at 16:44 to make it 4-2 – but it was too little, too late for the struggling Mavericks, who have lost six of their last seven games and eight of 10.

"It's frustrating, because we are working hard to make this team better," O’Had said after his team dropped to 23-26-8-2 (56 points). "Our special teams have let us down, but they played well tonight. It was our five-on-five guys who didn't play as well as I'd hoped. But we turn around and play Allen at home Wednesday and we'll take what we learned tonight and use it to make us a better team tomorrow."

Wichita's Spencer Dorowicz and Peter Crinella scored first-period goals for the Thunder.

Ryan White and Stephen Johnson scored second-period goals to make it 4-0. Jay Dickman scored an empty-netter with 1:07 left to seal it for Wichita, which is now in first place in the ECHL’s Western Conference with 82 points and a 37-16-6-2 record.

Both Andrew Shortridge and Matt Greenfield were in goal for the Mavericks. Shortridge was replaced after allowing four goals in 31 minutes, 13 seconds.