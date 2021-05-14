Mavericks easing mask, social distancing restrictions for final eight home games, will add capacity

The Kansas City Mavericks announced Friday that they will be easing mask and social distancing restrictions for the final eight home games of the season at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Starting with Saturday’s 7:05 p.m. game against the Allen Americans, masks will not be required, though the team encourages those who have not been vaccinated to continue wearing masks. Also, social distancing on the concourse will not be enforced.

The team also announced it will have increased crowd capacity starting with the May 20 game against the Tulsa Oilers at Cable Dahmer Arena. Sections will be opened up for non-socially distant seating, including for groups of 10 or more.

Locker room and office access will remain restricted, as the team finishes the season under the ECHL’s COVID-19 guidelines.