'Embarrassing' first period dooms Mavericks in loss at Allen

ALLEN, Texas — Coach Tad O'Had's postgame assessment of his Kansas City Mavericks’ 7-2 loss to the Allen Americans Monday night at the Allen Event Center was honest and to the point.

"They came to our place last week and we took both games," O'Had said by phone before boarding the bus back to Independence, "and I told our guys that if they expect us to come down here and have Allen roll over, they've got another thing coming.

"And I was right. They came to play and we didn't. That first period was embarrassing."

Allen scored three goals in less than two minutes as Steven Owre scored at 7:27, Les Lancaster at 8:02 and Samuel Laberge at 9:16.

The Mavericks answered with first-period goals by Bryan Lemos and Adam Brady, but the Americans matched those as well – including a shorthanded goal with two second left in the period – to take a 5-2 lead into the second.

Kansas City fell to 25-27-8-2 and remains in seventh place in the ECHL’s Western Conference.

The Americans were not finished offensively as they added a goal in each of the second and third periods, the last by Lancaster with 10 seconds left.

"Time and time again we talk about the type of hockey we have to play if we are going to be a successful team, and we didn't come close to that tonight,” O’Had said. “We can't get by the remainder of the season playing like we played tonight.

"We have to shift our focus, get back to what's made us successful and learn from tonight. If we don't learn something, it's just an embarrassing loss."

The Mavericks lost despite outshooting the Americans 32-29 on goal. Brady had two points, adding an assist, and Marcus Crawford had two assists.