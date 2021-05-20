Check This Out for May 20

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Tulsa Oilers

Sport: ECHL minor league hockey

When: 7:05 p.m. Thursday

Where: Cable Dahmer Arena

What’s on the line: The Mavericks (25-27-8-2, 60 points) will play host to the Tulsa Oilers (26-27-8-3, 63) as they attempt to make a push for the ECHL Western Conference’s fourth and final playoff spot with just 11 games left. Thursday’s game is the first that will have an expanded crowd capacity, and masks are not required for those who have been vaccinated.