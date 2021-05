The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Tulsa Oilers

Sport: ECHL minor league hockey

When: 7:05 p.m. Friday

Where: Cable Dahmer Arena

What’s on the line: The Mavericks (25-27-8-2, 60 points) will play host to the Tulsa Oilers (26-27-8-3, 63) will play the second game of the weekend series. Cable Dahmer Arena now has an expanded crowd capacity, and masks are not required for those who have been vaccinated.