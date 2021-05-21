Mavericks stumble again one night after big win

The Kansas City Mavericks are turning into the ECHL's version of Jekyll and Hyde, as coach Tad O'Had is beginning to wonder which team will show up when the puck drops on the ice.

His Mavericks won a thrilling 2-1 overtime game over the Tulsa Oilers Thursday night as Andrew Shortridge starred in the net and Willie Corrin scored the game-winner with just 11 seconds left in the overtime period.

Then, well, O'Had is not sure what team was on the ice against those same Oilers Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena, as penalties and sloppy play led to a 4-0 Tulsa first-period lead that resulted in a 6-2 loss that left the first-year coach fuming.

"From a team standpoint, we did not compete for each other – and that is unacceptable," O'Had said after his seventh-place team fell to 26-28-8-2 and 11-14-6-0 at home. "Stupid, selfish penalties led to their 4-0 first period. We have to play with hard skill, and we're playing soft.

“We are playing a four-game series (two that have been played at Cable Dahmer Arena and one Saturday and one Monday night at Tulsa) that is like a playoff series. We have to get six points! We got two in a great win last night, and then, we follow that win up with this?

"We did nothing to protect our goalkeeper tonight – and our goalkeepers, (Andrew) Shortridge (who was in the net Friday), (Matt) Ginn and (Matt) Greenfield are the reason we can even talk about the chance of making the playoffs. We did nothing to stop the odd-man rush.

"We need to stand up for each other, but not take selfish and stupid penalties. We need to be good teammates. You mentioned frustration. Frustration doesn't even come close to the way I feel right now."

Tulsa's Michael McNicholas opened the rout with a quick goal, just 1:49 into the first period. Vincent Marleau followed with a goal at 3:56.

Adam Pleskach, who finished with a hat trick, then scored two power-play goals in which Shortridge had little chance to keep the puck from the back of the net.

"We laid an egg in Allen last week, and we laid another one tonight – and we're battling for a playoff spot," O'Had added. "To play the way we played tonight is unacceptable, especially in front of our home fans."

Marcus Crawford stopped the bleeding momentarily when he scored the Mavericks’ first goal at 2:57 of the second period, but Tulsa followed with a Matt Lane goal to make it 5-1.

Pleskach scored his third goal in the third period before Kansas City's Greg Moro scored with just 59 seconds left in the game to account for the final score.

Shortridge stopped 28 of 34 shots while Tulsa's Roman Durny stopped 25 of 27.