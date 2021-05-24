Mavericks claim overtime win to begin season's final stretch

TULSA, Okla. — Now that the Kansas City Mavericks are no longer in the hunt for a playoff spot, coach Tad O'Had's squad is playing for pride.

And O'Had was proud of the effort he saw Monday night at the BOK Center, where Giorgio Estephan's second goal of the game – 15 seconds into overtime – gave the Mavericks a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Tulsa Oilers.

The Mavericks were down 2-0 early in the first period when Willie Corrin scored at 17:47 on assists from Darik Angeli and Lane Scheidle to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Corrin scored his second goal of the game just 53 seconds into the second period off an assist from goalie Matt Ginn, but the Oilers took a 3-2 lead as Justin Hamonic answered with a goal at 3:56.

Estephan's first goal came at 10:28 of the second period and was good enough to send the game into overtime after a scoreless third. Then he scored the game-winner just seconds into overtime on assists from Adam Brady and Corrin.

"A big night for Gio and really all the guys," O'Had said by phone after his team improved to 27-29-8-2. "We're playing for pride, and five of our next six games are at home and I want our guys to give our fans something to remember. We have three games against Utah starting Thursday (along with games Friday and Saturday), and we're going to work hard to put on a good show. Our fans deserve it.

"The message tonight going into the game was simple – work hard, shut down their transition game and get the puck to the net," the coach said. "I was not happy being down 2-0 in the first, but the guys really responded the rest of the game."

The Oilers had just 16 shots on goal, including three in the third period and none in overtime, compared to 24 for the Mavericks.

"We applied good pressure in the D zone and played a smart game in the second and third periods. This is a good one to come home on and get some wins against Utah,” O’Had said.

The Mavericks announced earlier Monday that Cable Dahmer Arena will be at 100 percent capacity for the final five home games of the season with no seating restrictions.

Masks are not required but are strongly encouraged for those who are not fully vaccinated and social distancing will not be enforced. Season ticket holder seats will remain unchanged for these games.