Comets add local pizza mogul to ownership group

Dream Team Pizza owners Jamie and Melissa Poulsen, who began their pizza empire in Blue Springs and Independence, are two of the newest members of the Kansas City Comets ownership group.

The Poulsens join Brian Budzinski and Lane Smith in the Major Arena Soccer League team's new ownership group.

The Poulsens own and operate Dream Team Pizza, the Domino’s franchisee for the greater Kansas City area with 33 locations, along with stores in western Missouri, Topeka and Wichita.

They opened their first Domino’s locations in 2013 in Blue Springs, Independence and the Kansas City Northland area. Jamie Poulsen started his Domino’s journey in 1994 as a delivery driver in St. Louis.

The couple make the leap from supporting the club as the team’s title and jersey sponsor for the past six seasons to taking an ownership position.

“As title sponsor of the Comets for the past six seasons, Melissa and I have seen firsthand the product both on and off the field get better and better each year,” Jamie Poulsen said in a press release. “We wanted to be a part of that continued growth in a more significant way, and the opportunity to become partners with Brian and Lane was something that we couldn’t pass up.

"We are excited to join the ownership group, join the Comets family and do everything we can to help bring another championship to Kansas City.”

The Poulsens also own commercial real estate property in Kansas City, an apartment complex in St. Louis and are the jersey sponsor of the KC Athletics Youth Soccer Club.

“Jamie and Melissa have been ardent supporters of the Kansas City soccer community for many years,” Comets managing partner Brian Budzinski said in the release. “Adding their business acumen and passion for arena soccer to our ownership group will greatly enhance our organization and the Comets brand. Lane and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Jamie and Melissa as partners.”