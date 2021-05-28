Kansas City Mavericks dismiss president, general manager Brent Thiessen

Brent Thiessen, the only president and general manager in the history of the Kansas City Mavericks franchise, is no longer a part of the ECHL team.

"Thursday was my last day with the team," Thiessen wrote on a tweet. "We have parted ways. I am sure you will get the official announcement."

The team officially announced the move Friday afternoon.

“I personally want to thank Brent for his dedicated service to the Kansas City Mavericks since their inception as franchise members of the CHL and the ECHL,” Mavericks owner Lamar Hunt Jr. said in a press release.

“He was an integral part in the formation and ramp up of the Mavericks’ brand In KC and managed all aspects of that growth and success on and off the ice. Brent has always been a man of great character and I appreciate his many hours of dedicated service to the organization and the community. I wish him all the best for his future endeavors.”

Thiessen has been with the Mavericks since their inception in 2009-10, their first season in the now defunct Central Hockey League. In addition to his team responsibilities, Thiessen held several board positions with the league, most recently as chairman of the ECHL Board of Governors Executive Committee.

“I want to thank Lamar Hunt for the opportunity and for everything he has done for me and my family,” Thiessen said in the release. “It’s definitely a difficult decision but we want the best for KC and the Mavericks and I want to see a championship come to KC.

"It is time for a new vision and leadership to help achieve the goals that this organization has. The Mavericks are committed to being a model franchise in the ECHL and winning a championship on the ice. My family and I have made many friends throughout our 12 seasons here and have so much appreciation for this community and team.

"I appreciate all of my colleagues and the tremendous amount of work they did to get through a challenging year. I wish the team and ownership nothing but much success moving forward and hope to see many of you at the rink in the future watching this team with the same pride that our fans have. I have no doubt that the franchise will be in great hands with ownership and their plans moving forward.”

Thiessen, whose daughter Emma is a freshman starter for the Grain Valley High School soccer team, said he has no plans of leaving Grain Valley or Eastern Jackson County soon. Emma's team will play Platte County at 3 p.m. Saturday for the chance go to state.

"My family and I are not going anywhere," Thiessen said. "I look forward to watching the Grain Valley soccer team play Saturday."

Mavericks head coach Tad O'Had, who is about to complete his first season with the team, said the move surprised him.

"Brent meant so much to our team and this league," O'Had said. "He was always there for me and our guys and he will be missed. He is a first-class person and he made this a first-class organization."

The Mavericks will not make the playoffs this season and O'Had said they hope to play the spoiler role in the remaining games of the regular season.

"We didn't make the playoffs, and that hurts," O'Had said. "It's time to finish the season playing the spoiler and playing with pride, which we have done this season, even though we haven't had the results we had hoped for."