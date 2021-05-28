Mavericks strike early to down Utah

The Examiner staff

The Kansas City Mavericks got the final stretch of the regular season off to a good start.

Despite getting outshot 26-21 on goal, the Mavericks scored two goals in each of the second and third periods to down the Utah Grizzlies Thursday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Brodie Reid and Willie Corrin each had a goal and an assist to help the Mavericks improve to 28-29-8-2 in the ECHL’s Western Conference. Utah, which holds the fourth and final playoff spot in the conference, dropped to 33-23-5-6.

Jared VanWormer gave the Mavericks an early lead when he scored off an assist from Lane Scheidl at the 2:54 mark of the first period.

Utah’s Cedric Pare sent the game into the second period tied 1-1 when he scored at the 16:46 mark of the first.

Rob Bordson put the Mavericks ahead for good when he scored off assists from Reid and Marcus Crawford just 2:14 into the second period.

Reid took a pass from Giorgio Estephan and scored just 1 minute, 12 seconds after Bordson’s goal for a 3-1 lead.

Utah cut it to 3-2 on a goal by Sasha Mutala about 2 minutes later, but the Mavericks sealed the win with two late third-period goals by Boston Leier (14:39) and Corrin (17:46).

Andrew Shortridge was stellar in goal again, stopping 24 shots to improve to 6-4-1 and lower his goals-against average to 2.81.

The game featured only two penalties, called on Scheidl and Utah’s Cole Fraser for unsportsmanlike conduct at 5:27 of the third period.