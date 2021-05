What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Belgrade/ATP Parma/WTA Strasbourg, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Golf: European Tour Made in Denmark, 6 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Hockey: IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Kazakhstan, 8 a.m., NHLN (276)

• Motorsports: Indianapolis 500 Carb Day, 10 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College baseball: ACC Tournament, 10 a.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• Women’s college lacrosse: NCAA semifinal: Boston College vs. North Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: Champions Tour Senior PGA Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• College softball: NCAA Super Regional: Kentucky at Alabama, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: Michigan at Nebraska, noon, BTN (255)

• Hockey: IIHF World Championship: Norway vs. Latvia, noon, NHLN (276)

• Women’s college lacrosse: NCAA semifinal: Syracuse vs. Northwestern, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN (272)

• College softball: NCAA Super Regional: Washington at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: ACC Tournament, 2 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• Golf: PGA Charles Schwab Challenge, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College baseball: SEC Tournament, 3 p.m., SECN (284)

• College softball: NCAA Super Regional: Texas at Oklahoma State, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College softball: NCAA Super Regional: Georgia at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: Northwestern at Ohio State, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• Golf: LPGA Bank of Hope Founders Cup Match Play, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College softball: NCAA Super Regional: LSU at Florida State, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College softball: NCAA Super Regional: Arizona at Arkansas, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Atlanta at New York Mets, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)

• College baseball: ACC Tournament, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• NBA playoffs: New York at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College baseball: SEC Tournament, 6:30 p.m., SECN (284)

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• WNBA: Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NBA playoffs: Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL playoffs: Minnesota at Vegas, 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College softball: NCAA Super Regional: James Madison at Missouri, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA playoffs: Los Angeles Clipper at Dallas, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: NCAA Super Regional: Virginia Tech at UCLA, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• WNBA: Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MMA: Andre Soukhamthath vs. Jose Quinonez (bantamweights), 9 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Track & field:: IAAF Diamond League::: Qatar (taped), 11:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: North Melbourne at St. Kilda, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 (740)

• Hockey: IIHF World Championship: Great Britain vs. Czech Republic, 4 a.m. (Saturday), NHLN (276)

Friday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Minor league baseball: Cleburne at Monarchs, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5)

• NBA playoffs: Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)