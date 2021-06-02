Mavericks can't sustain strong start in season's road finale

INDIANAPOLIS — As a disappointing season winds down for the Kansas City Mavericks, coach Tad O'Had always seems to find a positive despite the final score.

That was the case Wednesday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum where the Indy Fuel claimed a 5-1 victory over his Mavericks in their final road game of the season.

The Mavericks were in the game after one period as the Fuel held a 1-0 lead, but 7 minutes, 46 seconds into the second period it was a 4-0 game and the first-year head coach was not pleased.

"Indy's a good team, and we played pretty well the first period," O'Had said by phone following the game, "but the second period was just unacceptable, very disappointing. We've talked about this before – when we play north, get the puck in front of the net and play for one another we are a very good, competitive team.

"But we did not play like that in the second period, and you see the end result."

Marcus Crawford scored the Mavericks’ lone goal at 11:02 of the second period off assists from Boston Leier and Rob Bordson.

Indy's Spencer Watson accounted for the final score with a goal at 14:47 of the third period.

The Mavericks have two games left this season, beginning with a matchup against the Tulsa Oilers at home Friday and the season finale against the Wichita Thunder Saturday. Both games have 7:05 p.m. starts at Cable Dahmer Arena.

"We want to finish strong and give our fans something to cheer about Friday and Saturday," O'Had said. "When we play Mavericks hockey, we can compete with any team in the league."

Andrew Shortridge was in goal for the Mavericks and stopped 37 of 42 shots on goal. The Mavericks totaled 29 shots.