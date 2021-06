What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Rugby: NRL: Gold Coast at Melbourne, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (Comcast 740)

• Tennis: French Open, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Hockey: IIHF World Championship semifinal: U.S. vs. Canada, 6 a.m., NHLN (276)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: European Tour European Open, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: French Open, 7 a.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Horse racing: Epsom (England) Derby, 9 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Hockey: IIHF World Championship semifinal: Finland vs. Germany, 10 a.m., NHLN (276)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Tennis: French Open, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College softball: NCAA World Series: Oklahoma vs. Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College baseball: NCAA Regional, 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: NCAA Regional, 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: NCAA Regional, 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., SECN (284)

• Golf: PGA The Memorial, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• WNBA: Las Vegas at Washington, noon, KMBC 9 (12)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series B&L Transport 170, noon, FS1 (43)

• Motorsports: GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup (taped), 12:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Golf: U.S. Women’s Open, 1 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLB: Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1 p.m., MLBN (272)

• College softball: NCAA World Series: Arizona vs. Florida State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

• Golf: PGA The Memorial, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Spring League Football: Sea Lions vs. Generals, 2 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• WNBA: Chicago at Los Angeles, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Golf: Champions Tour Principal Charity Classic, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 3 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• NHL playoffs: Carolina at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., USA (52)

• Sailing: Italian Grand Prix (taped), 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Horse racing: Belmont Stakes, 4 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: U.S. Women’s Open, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Washington at Philadelphia (in progress), 4 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Lacrosse: PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Chaos LC, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Junior college football: NJCAA National Championship: Hutchinson (Kan.) vs. Snow (Utah), 4 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College softball: NCAA World Series, 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m., ESPN

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 6 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Spring League Football: Blue vs. Jousters, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL playoffs: Boston at New York Islanders, 6:15 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• NBA playoffs: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• Gymnastics: U.S. Championships, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: New York Mets at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Motorsports: Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship National 2 (taped), 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine (taped), 1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN (46)

• Rugby: NRL: Parramatta at Newcastle, 1 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 (740)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• High school baseball: Missouri Class 5 state championship game: Grain Valley vs. Fort Zumwalt South or Willard, 1:30 p.m., https://soundcloud.com/sideliner-sports

• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NBA playoffs: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Western at Fremantle, 3:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: European Tour European Open, 5 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: French Open, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Tennis: French Open, 7 a.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Hockey: IIHF World Championship semifinal: Bronze medal game, 7 a.m., NHLN (276)

• Tennis: French Open, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA The Memorial, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• College baseball: NCAA Regional, 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: NCAA Regional, 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., SECN (284)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• NBA playoffs: Atlanta at Philadelphia, noon, KMBC 9 (12)

• College softball: NCAA World Series, noon, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Lacrosse: PLL: Waterdogs LC vs. Cannons LC, noon, NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta, noon, MLBN (272)

• Hockey: IIHF World Championship semifinal: Gold medal game, noon, NHLN (276)

• Motorsports: GT World Challenge America, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Gymnastics: U.S. Championships (men’s second session), 1 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 1 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Golf: PGA The Memorial, 1:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: Champions Tour Principal Charity Classic, 1:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: UEFA U-21 Final, 1:50 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: U.S. Women’s Open, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• NBA playoffs: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Toyota Save Mart 350, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Sailing: Italian Grand Prix (taped), 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Track & field: American Track League: Music City Track Carnival-Nashville, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Rugby: NRL: Old Glory at New England, 5 p.m., FS2 (740)

• MLB: Boston at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: NCAA World Series, 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine (taped), 1 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN (46)

• Golf: European Tour European Open, 2:30 a.m. (Monday), GOLF (27)

• Gymnastics: U.S. Championships (women’s second session), 6 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Nations League Final, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL: Orlando Pride at Kansas City, 1 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Toyota Save Mart 350, 3 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLB: Boston at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: French Open, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Tennis: French Open, 7 a.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College baseball: NCAA Regional, noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: NCAA Regional, noon, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL playoffs: New York Islanders at Boston, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College softball: NCAA World Series championship (Game 1), 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA playoffs: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• NHL playoffs: Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m., NHLN (276)

• MLB: Royals at Los Angeles Angels, 8:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA playoffs: Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m., TNT (51)

Monday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Royals at Los Angeles Angels, 8:30 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)