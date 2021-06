What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Tennis: French Open quarterfinals, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Rugby: New South Wales at Queensland, 5 a.m., FS2 (740)

• MLB: San Francisco at Texas, 1 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Tennis: French Open quarterfinals, 1 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: Copa Do Brasil: Boavista at Vasco de Gama, 2:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at San Diego (in progress), 4 p.m., MLBN (272)

• College softball: NCAA World Series championship (Game 2): Oklahoma vs. Florida State, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: Costa Rica at United States (friendly), 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL playoffs: Boston at New York Islanders, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College track & field: NCAA Outdoor Championships (Day 1), 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• WNBA: Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: Copa Do Brasil: Corinthians at Atlético, 7:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College track & field: NCAA Outdoor Championships (Day 1), 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Royals at Los Angeles Angels, 8:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48), ESPN (13)

• NBA playoffs: Denver at Phoenix, 8:30 p.m., TNT (51)

Wednesday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Royals at Los Angeles Angels, 8:30 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)