What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

Thursday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Scandinavian Masters, 6 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Tennis: French Open semifinals, 8 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Tennis: French Open semifinals, 10 a.m., KSHB 41 (8), NBCSN (46)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour BMW Charity Pro-Am, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Atlanta at Philadelphia, noon, MLBN (272)

• Track & field: IAAF Diamond League: Rome/Florence, 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College softball: NCAA World Series championship (Game 3): Oklahoma vs. Florida State (if necessary), 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA Palmetto Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: LPGA Mediheal Championship, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College track & field: NCAA Outdoor Championships (Day 2), 5:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Houston at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)

• WNBA: Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NBA playoffs: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m., ESPN (13)

• High school football: GKCFCA BeYOUnion Kansas vs. Missouri All-Star Game, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• Women’s soccer: Portugal at U.S. (friendly), 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL playoffs: Colorado at Vegas, 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Royals at Los Angeles Angels, 8:40 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• NBA playoffs: Los Angeles Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MMA: PFL4: Featherweights/lightweights, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

Thursday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Royals at Oakland, 8:40 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)