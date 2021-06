What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Scandinavian Masters, 6 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Tennis: French Open semifinals, 7:45 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Golf: Champions Tour American Family Insurance Championship, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• College baseball: NCAA Super Regional: East Carolina at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Tennis: French Open semifinals, 10 a.m., KSHB 41 (8), NBCSN (46)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship: Turkey at Italy, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA Palmetto Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College baseball: NCAA Super Regional: Stanford at Texas Tech, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: LPGA Mediheal Championship, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College baseball: NCAA Super Regional: North Carolina State at Arkansas, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Spring League Football: Linemen vs. Alphas, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: San Diego at New York Mets, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)

• NBA playoffs: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:40 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College track & field: NCAA Outdoor Championships (Day 3), 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• WNBA: Seattle at Atlanta, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MMA: Bellator 260: Douglas Lima vs. Yaroslav Amosov (welterweights), 8 p.m., Showtime (218)

• College baseball: NCAA Super Regional: Mississippi at Arizona, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Royals at Oakland, 8:40 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• NBA playoffs: Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Spring League Football: Aviators vs. Conquerors, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Rodeo: PBR Las Vegas Invitational, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Gold Coast at Fremantle, 1 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 (740)

Friday’s Radio/Audio

• NBA playoffs: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:40 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• Minor league baseball: Houston at Monarchs, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLB: Royals at Oakland, 8:40 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)