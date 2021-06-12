What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Rugby: NRL: Brisbane at Canberra, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (Comcast 740)

• Golf: European Tour Scandinavian Masters, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Fishing: Bassmaster Elite Series: Bassmaster Classic, 7 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship: Wales vs. Switzerland, 7:30 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: French Open women’s singles finals, 8 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Motorsports: IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix qualifying, 10 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship: Finland at Denmark, 10:30 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Spring League Football: Jousters vs. Sea Lions, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Pro lacrosse: Whipsnakes LC vs. Cannons LC, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College baseball: NCAA Super Regional: East Carolina at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2 (740)

• College baseball: NCAA Super Regional: Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: PGA Palmetto Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: World of Outlaws: Bristol, 12:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Motorsports: IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix (Race 1), 1 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College baseball: NCAA Super Regional: Notre Dame at Mississippi State, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship: Belgium at Russia, 1:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Golf: PGA Palmetto Championship, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: Champions Tour American Family Insurance Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College baseball: NCAA Super Regional: North Carolina State at Arkansas, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Pro lacrosse: Redwoods LC vs. Atlas LC, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College baseball: NCAA Super Regional: Stanford at Texas Tech, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLS: Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 2 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• Diving: U.S. Olympic Trials: Women’s Springboard Final, 3 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Royals at Oakland, 3 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Philadelphia (in progress), 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour BMW Charity Pro-Am, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Detroit Grand Prix, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MMA: UFC 263 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College track & field: NCAA Outdoor Championships (Final Day), 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: LPGA Mediheal Championship, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College baseball: NCAA Super Regional: LSU at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Motorsports: Superstar Racing Experience: Camping World SRX Series, 7 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Diving: U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s Platform Final, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Spring League Football: Generals vs. Blues, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)

• NBA playoffs: Utah at Los Angeles Clippers, 7:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College baseball: NCAA Super Regional: South Florida at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Rodeo: PBR Las Vegas Invitational, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Boxing: Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila (super-featherweights), 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College baseball: NCAA Super Regional: Mississippi at Arizona, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Texas at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Rugby: Major League Rugby: Toronto at Austin (taped), 10 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Rugby: Premiership: Sale at Exeter, 11 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Greater Western Sydney at North Melbourne, 1 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 (740)

• Tennis: French Open women’s doubles finals, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday), Tennis (277)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• MLS: Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 2 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB: Royals at Oakland, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NBA playoffs: Utah at Los Angeles Clippers, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Scandinavian Masters, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Fishing: Bassmaster Elite Series: Bassmaster Classic, 7 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship: Croatia at England, 7:30 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: French Open men’s singles finals, 8 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Motorsports: IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix qualifying, 8 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship: Austria vs. North Macedonia, 10:30 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix (Race 2), 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College baseball: NCAA Super Regional, 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NHRA New England Nationals qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College baseball: NCAA Super Regional, 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: PGA Palmetto Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• Pro lacrosse: Chrome LC vs. Waterdogs LC, noon, NBCSN (46)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Philadelphia, noon, MLBN (272)

• Motorsports: NHRA New England Nationals, 12:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship: Ukraine at Netherlands, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA Palmetto Championship, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• NHL playoffs: New York Islanders at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• NBA playoffs: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Golf: Champions Tour American Family Insurance Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• WNBA: Washington at Atlanta, 2 p.m., NBATV (273)

• MLB: Royals at Oakland, 3 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• MLB: Texas at Los Angeles Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Soccer: Copa America: Venezuela vs. Brazil, 4 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour BMW Charity Pro-Am, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Rugby: Major League Rugby: Toronto at Austin (taped), 4 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Swimming: U.S. Olympic Trials qualifying heats, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: NASCAR All-Star Open, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Diving: U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s Springboard Final, 6 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: LPGA Mediheal Championship, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Swimming: U.S. Olympic Trials finals (Day 1), 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Motorsports: NASCAR All-Star Race, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA playoffs: Phoenix at Denver, 7 p.m., TNT (51)

• Soccer: Copa America: Colombia vs. Ecuador, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Diving: U.S. Olympic Trials: Women’s Platform, 8 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Women's soccer: Jamaica at U.S. (friendly), 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• Minor league baseball: Houston at Monarchs, 1 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NBA playoffs: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 2 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB: Royals at Oakland, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR All-Star Open, 5 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR All-Star Race, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

Monday’s Television

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship: Czech Republic at Scotland, 7:30 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: ATP London/ATP Halle, 7 a.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship: Poland vs. Slovakia, 10:30 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship: Sweden at Spain, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College baseball: NCAA Super Regional (if necessary), noon, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College baseball: NCAA Super Regional (if necessary), 6 p.m., 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NBA playoffs: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• Swimming: U.S. Olympic Trials finals (Day 2), 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• NHL playoffs: Montreal at Vegas, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Detroit at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• NBA playoffs: Utah at Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m., TNT (51)

Monday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Detroit at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)