What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Rugby: NRL: Sydney at Penrith, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (Comcast 740)

• Tennis: ATP London/ATP Halle/WTA Birmingham/WTA Berlin, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Tennis: ATP London/ATP Halle, 7 a.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship: Sweden vs. Slovakia, 7:30 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Horse racing: Royal Ascot (Day 4), 7:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: Meijer LPGA Classic, 9:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship: Croatia vs. Czech Republic, 10:30 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: U.S. Open, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship: Scotland at England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 qualifying, 4 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Soccer: Copa America: Chile vs. Bolivia, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: U.S. Open, 5 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Swimming: U.S. Olympic Trials qualifying heats, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Surfing: WSL Championship Tour: Surf Ranch Pro (California), 5 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Track & field: U.S. Olympic Trials qualifying rounds, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: St. Louis at Atlanta, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)

• NBA playoffs: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:40 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Boston at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• NHL Stanley Cup semifinals: Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m., USA (52)

• Soccer: Copa America: Argentina vs. Uruguay, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Swimming: U.S. Olympic Trials finals, 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: U.S. Open, 8 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Track & field: U.S. Olympic Trials finals, 9 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• NBA playoffs: Utah at Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• WNBA: Phoenix at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Brisbane at North Melbourne, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 (740)

Friday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Boston at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Minor league baseball: Winnipeg at Monarchs, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)