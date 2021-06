What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Eastbourne/ATP Mallorca/WTA Bad Homburg, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship: Slovakia at Spain, 10:30 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship: Sweden vs. Poland, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Washington at Philadelphia, noon, MLBN (272)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship: Portugal vs. France, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship: Hungary at Germany, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: San Francisco at Los Angeles Angels, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Soccer: Copa America: Ecuador vs. Peru, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 5 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College baseball: World Series: Stanford vs. Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Royals at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• MLB: Atlanta at New York Mets, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Soccer: Copa America: Brazil vs. Colombia, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL Stanley Cup semifinal: Tampa Bay at New York Islanders, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• MLS: Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

Wednesday’s Radio/Audio

• Women’s soccer: NWSL: Orlando Pride at Kansas City, 1 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLB: Royals at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• MLS: Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NBA Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)