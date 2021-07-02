Top scorers named to Mavericks' protected list

By Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The Kansas City Mavericks are keeping busy this offseason as the ECHL team announced its protected list of players Friday.

The list may exceed 20 players, as the Mavericks have included 24 players on its list.

"We start with these 24 players, then, on July 8 we list our season-ending roster, and on July 9, we start signing guys for the upcoming season," Mavericks head coach Tad O'Had said after leading the Mavericks to a 31-31-8-2 record in his first season.

"And I am excited to let our fans know what we are going to have a strong nucleus of guys back from last season – guys who will be proud to play for the Kansas City Mavericks and get this team back to its winning ways.

"I just hope our fans are as excited as we are."

The protected list includes the team’s top five scorers from last season, forwards Brodie Reid, Darik Angeli, Lane Scheidl, Rob Bordson and Giorgio Estephan, and its top scoring defensemen, Marcus Crawford, Willie Corrin and Zach Osburn.

Forwards also on the protected list include: Loren Ulett, Jared VanWormer, C.J. Eick, Nick Pastujov, Bryan Lemos, Michael Parks, Jack Walker, Sam Kurker and Pierre-Luc Mercier.

The other protected defensemen are Tommy Muck, Noah Delmas, Corbin Baldwin, Marcus Crawford and Justin Woods.

And Matt Greenfield, Matt Ginn and Angus Redmond are the team's protected goalies.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players meet the guidelines as defined in the collective bargaining agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association, which includes:

• Signed an standard player contract (SPC) in 2020-21 with an ECHL team and has not been traded or released.

• Signed an SPC in 2020-21, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released.

• Had received a qualifying offer last summer for the current season, did not sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released.

• Has not been traded or released or signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2020-21 regular season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released.

• Has executed the ECHL retirement form, and has not been traded or released.