Bryan Lemos brings 'great work ethic' back to Mavericks for 2021-22 hockey season

Despite a 2020-21 season ravaged with disappointment, Kansas City Mavericks coach Tad O’Had can point to one highlight that helps take away some of the angst of missing the playoffs for the second year in a row.

“Bryan Lemos was one of the brightest parts of last season,” said O’Had, who announced Thursday that the second-year forward would return to the Mavericks for the 2021-22 season.

“As the season went on, he was able to showcase his talent, and as good as he was, we believe his best hockey is still to come. We are so excited to have him back.”

Lemos played in 70 games last season and had 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points. He was also just a minus–1 in the plus-minus rating and got stronger and more productive as the season went on.

“He might have been our best player at the end of the season,” said O’Had, who also recently took over duties as the Mavericks’ general manager. “We were all disappointed that we didn’t make the playoffs, but we’re going to bring a strong nucleus of players back from last year and we’re getting off to a great start by bringing back Lemos – one of the first guys to arrive in the locker room and the last to leave the ice.”

Lemos, who had 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) in 55 games in his rookie season with the Mavericks in 2019-20 after four seasons at Providence College, shares his coach’s enthusiasm for the upcoming season.

“I can’t wait to get back to Kansas City,” Lemos said. “I want the guys on the team to experience a season with the barn full of great fans, I want to get out in the community and talk with our fans, and most of all, I want to help this team win an ECHL championship.

“This great organization and our great fans deserve it. And after all we went through last with the COVID and all the restrictions – and not making the playoffs, which was a great disappointment for everyone – we're ready to get going.”

When O’Had talks about Lemos, he praises all aspects of his game.

“He has this great work ethic and he brings so much energy to our team,” O’Had said. “He’s a good clubhouse guy and he’s going to be great in the community, and right now it looks like we’re going to be back to 100 percent capacity in our building and our fans are going to find out what great young men we have on this team.”

Lemos credits his parents, Bill and Cheryl Lemos, for instilling that work ethic.

“My dad never played hockey and never coached me, but he and my mom taught me the importance of a strong work ethic and the importance of being a good teammate,” Lemos said.

“They’re my biggest fans and I talk to them several times during the week. I got my work ethic and love of the game from them, and I always want to make them proud of what I do in a game and in our community.”