High-scoring defenseman Willie Corrin returning to Mavericks

The only thing Willie Corrin didn't like about the 2020-21 Kansas City Mavericks season was the team's record.

The Mavericks failed to make the playoffs and struggled much of the COVID-19-tinged campaign, but the veteran enjoyed great individual success, finishing in the top 10 in the league in scoring among defensemen with 11 goals and 25 assists for 36 points.

Because of COVID-19 protocols, Corrin was not able to get out into the community to meet most fans, but he met a season ticket holder named Jimmy Leath, and Corrin is now working for his Phillips Paving Co.

"I'm hear year-round, love the community, really enjoy my new job and am thrilled to be coming back to the Mavericks next season," said Corrin, who signed a new one-year deal with the ECHL team Tuesday.

More:Top scorers named to Mavericks' protected list

"My wife had our second child here this year at Centerpoint (Medical Center), we really love Lee's Summit and the surrounding area – and we live close to a Target. What more could you ask for?"

Coach and general manager Tad O'Had said Corrin is an important part of a core group of players the Mavericks are bringing back for the 2021-22 season.

"We're bringing back the guys who can help us get where we want to be – and that's in the playoffs playing for a championship," said O'Had, who was recently named the team's general manager after one season as head coach. "Willie is a huge addition to our roster.

"He was one of the big positives last year. He's a great player, a smart player, a leader in the locker room. And if we have a normal season, he is going to be a real fan favorite – he wants to get out and meet our fans. He's going to be big in our hockey community."

And that's something Corrin is looking forward to.

"I met a few fans, but nothing like I hope happens this season when our building is filled, we're rewarding the Orange Army with a lot of victories and we can all share the success together," Corrin said.

"This league is built for player and fan involvement and I know we're all looking forward to getting out in the community this season."

But what he is really anticipating is returning to the ice for his seventh season as a pro.

"We had four guys in the top 20 in scoring last year," he said, referring to Brodie Reid (60), Darik Angeli (51) and Rob Bordson and Lane Scheidl (50 each), "but we got pushed around on the ice because we didn't have the toughness you need to succeed in this league.

"We got bullied around, but that's not going to happen this year. I know some guys who are coming to town, and no team is going to push us around. That was a big reason Loren (Ulett) is coming back. And he's not going to have to provide (on-ice toughness) by himself.

More:Lessons learned: Loren Ulett hopes for bigger, better with ECHL's Mavericks in 2021-22 season

"He's going to have help, and he's excited about that, and our fans are going to be excited when they see the team Tad is putting together."

Corrin believes he and his family have found a home in Eastern Jackson County after spending the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons playing in Europe and the previous three seasons bouncing back and forth from the ECHL to the American Hockey League.

"We love it here, we have the best facilities and fan base of any team in the ECHL and Tad is a great coach to play for," Corrin said. "We all want to get back out on the ice, win some games, get our fans excited, and enjoy a great season."