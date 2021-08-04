Kansas City Comets to hold tryouts in September

The Examiner

The Kansas City Comets are hoping to catch more lightning in a bottle as the Major Arena Soccer League team announced open tryouts in September.

Tryouts begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Kansas City Soccer Dome.

There will be a second day of tryouts at 2 p.m. Sept. 19 for those players who are invited back to be evaluated by the Comets coaching staff. It too will be at the Soccer Dome (5909 Equitable Road, Kansas City).

Former MISL Championship MVP defender Brian Harris earned a spot on the team at the 2010 tryouts.

Goalkeeper Lou Misner was signed after the 2019 tryouts, as was 2020-21 Rookie of the Year, midfielder Lucas Sousa.

“We’ve seen firsthand how much young soccer talent the Kansas City area has,” Comets coach Leo Gibson said. “I would definitely encourage anyone who is interested in testing their skills to come to our tryout.”

Comets fans can get an early look at the team when they take on the Omaha Kings FC on at 6 p.m. Aug. 21 at Cable Dahmer Arena in a preseason exhibition match.

All seats for the match are $14 and tickets can be purchased by calling the Comets office at 888-9-COMETS or by visiting Ticketmaster.com.

The match will be preceded by the Comets’ first 5K Run/Walk at 7:30 a.m. and will take place in and around Cable Dahmer Arena. For race information, visit www.kccomets.com/5k.