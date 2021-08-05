Kansas City Mavericks bring back goalie Angus Redmond after a short stint last season

The Kansas City Mavericks solidified their goaltender position Wednesday by signing Angus Redmond to a one-year deal.

Redmond spent two games with the Mavericks last season before being sent to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

While with the Mavericks, he was 2-0-0 with a 2.00 goals against average and a .923 save percentage.

"We couldn't be any more excited," Mavericks head coach and general manager Tad O'Had said. "He was here a short period of time, but he really liked it here, and is excited to be back.

"You might remember a big weekend where we won two games against Allen, and Redmond was in the net. He is as good as any goalie in this league and he's on an ECHL contract."

Redmond was 0-0-1 in three games with the Toronto Marlies, with a 3.17 goals against average and .824 save percentage.

"He didn't get a lot of playing time in Toronto, because they had so many goalies, but he's going to get plenty of time in the net here."

Redmond went 16-2-0 with a 2.55 goals against average and a .907 save percentage in 20 games with the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers in the 2019-20 season. He has also played with ECHL teams Utah, Toledo, Reading, South Carolina and Jacksonville sine starting his professional career in 2017-18.