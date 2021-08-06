Kansas City Mavericks add 'toughness' with Shawn Weller signing

The top priority for Kansas City Mavericks head coach and general manager Tad O'Had this offseason was bringing back core players from last year's ECHL team.

The second priority, was finding some tough guys who can skate and aren't afraid to get in front of the net and redirect shots to score what the coach likes to call "greasy goals."

Mission accomplished on both parts.

The team has already announced the signing of fan favorites Bryan Lemos, Loren Ulett and Willie Corrin, and on Thursday the Mavericks added needed toughness.

Shawn Weller, a legend in the DEL-2 German league who sat out last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has signed a one-year deal with the Mavericks, where he will be reunited with Corrin, a teammate with the German DEL-2 club SC Bietigheim-Bissingen.

"We got pushed around last year, that's no secret," Corrin said. "Well, no one’s going to push us around with Shawn out on the ice."

Weller, 35, stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 220. He totaled more points (209) and penalty minutes (389) than games played (123) his last five seasons but did not return to Germany last year because of COVID-19 protocols.

"He just felt safer here in the States with his fiancée, Kaytlin, and we got to talking and I was telling him how great it was in Kansas City, and how much we needed a player like him," Corrin said. "So, we got Tad involved in the conversation and now we're going to be teammates again, and I can't wait."

Neither can O’Had.

"He's a huge addition to the team, and I do mean a huge addition," O'Had said. "And don't let his reputation fool you. He can fight, but he can also skate and shoot. He's going to get all those greasy goals in front of the net that are so important to our team and he's worn the ‘C’ just about every place he's played.

"He's a leadership guy, both in the locker room and on the ice and the younger guys like Ulett are going to learn so much from him. He's going to help them be better players.

"And he is going to bring a toughness to the team we've been missing. And there are more big announcements coming, I promise you that."

Corrin, who is living in Lee's Summit this offseason, had a recent conversation with Weller that made him chuckle.

"I was talking to Shawn and asked him what kind of stick we wanted to use this season," Corrin said, "and he told me, 'I just need a 2x4, a big piece of lumber.' And that's probably true. He's going to own the net. Our fans are going to love him."

Weller played mostly in the American Hockey League and some in the ECHL, starting in 2007 after three seasons at Clarkson University. He moved from the Stockton Thunder of the ECHL (now the Mavericks’ AHL affiliate) to the German league in 2013-14, playing with five different clubs through 2020.

Weller tallied 54 points (26 goals, 28 assists) and 89 penalty minutes for Bad Toelz EC of the DEL-2 league in his last season in 2019-20.