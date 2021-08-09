Mavericks renew their affiliations with NHL's Flames, AHL's Heat

The Examiner staff

The Kansas City Mavericks will continue to be a part of the Calgary Flames organization.

The National Hockey League's franchise and the Stockton Heat, its American Hockey League affiliate, announced Monday that they have extended the organizational affiliation with the ECHL’s Mavericks for the 2021-22 season.

nd Mavericks head coach and general manager Tad O’Had is excited about that.

"I don't think fans or anyone outside of professional hockey really understands the inner-workings of a deal like this," O'Had said Monday. “We have been pleased with the conversation of late with Calgary and Stockton,.We are committed to helping develop talent in Kansas City for Calgary. (Flames assistant general manager and Heat general manager) Brad Pascall and I believe we can create one of the best three-tier development models in hockey. We have had some very serious and very productive meetings and I am very excited about our renewed affiliation."

This will be the fifth straight season that the Mavericks have served as the mid-level minor league team for the Flames.

“The Calgary Flames and the Stockton Heat are pleased to continue our affiliation agreement with the ECHL’s Kansas City Mavericks,” Flames assistant general manager and Heat general manager Brad Pascall said in a release. “Kansas City is a first-class franchise with quality ownership and management that shares the same winning culture and player development objectives as our organization.”

The Mavericks and Heat have had 21 players split time between the two clubs since the affiliation began for the 2017-18 season. Four of those split time last season, including goaltender Andrew Shortridge, defensemen Greg Moro and Koletrane Wilson and forward Giorgio Estephan.

"Four players played for both Kansas City and Stockton last season and we believe there will be even more this season," O'Had said. "With Stockton moving to Calgary last season, because of COVID, there were all sorts of things both teams had to deal with.

"When a player entered Canada there was a 14-day quarantine, and we will not have to deal with that this season as things stand now.

"We're working on so many things to make this team better this season and we are excited that Stockton is going to be a big part of that," O'Had added.