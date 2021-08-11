Nick Pastujov is returning to the Kansas City Mavericks, leaning on support of coach and teammates

Throughout the offseason, Kansas City Mavericks head coach and general manager Tad O'Had has talked about bringing back a core group of players who can help his ECHL team not only reach the playoffs, but make a long postseason run.

That's a big reason second-year pro Nick Pastujov signed a one-year deal Tuesday to return to the Mavericks.

"I've known Nick since he was 12, and I knew there were big things in store for him," O'Had said of the former University of Michigan standout who scored eight goals and added 17 assists in 49 games as a rookie with the Mavericks last season.

"He starred at Michigan, he was a member of the (U18) national team and when we brought him in here, we saw a young player who had so much potential. I've been talking with Nick this offseason and I know he is very excited to be coming back."

Pastujov, who played a high of 36 games three times at the collegiate level, said the 49 games he played last season with the Mavericks took a toll on his body.

"I'd never played that many games, and I was not used to it," said the 6-foot, 202-pound 23-year-old left winger, who was a seventh-round draft pick (193rd overall) of the New York Islanders in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft before deciding to play at Michigan. "So, this offseason I'm looking at the notes I took last season and am altering my practices to get stronger and get ready for a complete 72-game season.

"And I am so excited to be coming back to the Mavericks. Everything about the Mavericks is first class, and I really enjoy working with Tad and the guys on the team.

"Being a pro is physically harder, just because of the schedule and number of games you play, so I'm working on things to get my body ready for an entire season because I want to be one of the players Tad can count on from day one."

Pastujov, a native of Bradenton, Florida, is also hoping for a return to normalcy, so he can get out and meet fans and enjoy Eastern Jackson County.

"I loved playing at home last season because our fans were so special," Pastujov said. "I can't wait to see the arena filled with fans, and I can't wait to get out and meet our fans. That was something we couldn't do last year because of the COVID regulations from the league, so we're all hoping that we have a more normal season – and a more successful season.

"Our fans were there for us every game, even though we didn't do as well as we had hoped for, especially at home. Please let them know what they mean to us and how we're going to do everything we can to make this season special."

Season ticket perk

Mavericks season ticket holders get first access to tickets to the Oct. 2 National Hockey League preseason exhibition game between the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Mavericks are offering several options for season ticket plans, including the full 35 games, 18 games or a nine-game mini-plan.

Tickets start at $12 per game and the Mavericks are offering interest-free monthly payment plans, free exchanges and no online fees.

Those who sign up before Aug. 17 receive a presale code at 10 a.m. Aug. 18 to purchase tickets to the preseason game before they are available to the general public.

Public sales begin at noon Aug. 19 at ticketmaster.com, or in-person at the Cable Dahmer Arena box office. Ticket prices range from $50-$175. There is a limit of nine tickets per account.