Mavericks' Noah Delmas looks to build off rookie foundation

Kansas City Mavericks head coach Tad O'Had believes the best is yet to come from Noah Delmas.

That's why he is so excited about the rookie defenseman's return to his ECHL team.

"Noah was rookie, but he got so much experience last season and did a great job," O'Had, who also serves as the general manager, said after Delmas inked a one-year deal Thursday. "These college kids come out of school, and last year, with all he learned during a COVID season, it was like a year-and-a-half's worth of experience.

"He learned about the pro game, the travel, the schedule – all the things you never really deal with in college – and he handled it great and had a great first year. We can't wait to get him back because we believe he's going to be playing his best hockey this season."

So does the Nobleton, Ontario, native who starred four years at Niagara University, where he had a career-best 40 points in 41 games his junior season.

"I've talked with Tad and I like how excited he is about the guys we're signing and how he wants to bring back the core group and add some new guys to fill in the missing pieces," said Delmas, who played 35 games with the Mavericks last season, adding a goal and three assists.

"I learned so much last season. In college, you mainly practice during the week and play on weekends. We had a schedule where we might play three games in three days in three different locations – and I'll admit, I had to get used to that.

"But I'm not complaining. I am so thrilled to be back with a great organization like the Mavericks. You couldn't ask for a better facility, and I can't wait to see it filled with fans.

"That's something I kept hearing about – how the Mavericks have the best fans in the ECHL and because of COVID, we couldn't experience that last season. But we're hoping to experience in 2021. And I'm looking forward to getting out in the community and meeting our fans. That's something I'm really looking forward to."

In college, Delmas said his days consisted of classes, homework and hockey.

"Last season, I learned how to play the guitar," he said, "which was something new. And being a single guy, I learned how to cook. A lot times we'd all get together and cook a meal, which was cool."

Now, he's hoping to cook up a way to help the Mavericks get into the postseason.

"We were all so disappointed we didn't make the playoffs last year," he said. "That is our biggest goal this year. We want to get into the playoffs and bring a championship home to our fans."