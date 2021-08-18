Equipment manager helps Mavericks land newest center Ryan Harrison

Bill Althaus

The Examiner/USA Today Network

Kansas City Mavericks head coach and general manager Tad O'Had calls the team's new equipment manager, Tony Deynzer, "the best in the ECHL."

O'Had might want to add to that comment, as Deynzer played a big role in the recent signing of center Ryan Harrison, who played on the Colorado Eagles back-to-back ECHL championship teams, which had Deynzer as an equipment manager.

"This is a great story," O'Had said, "because Tony has known Ryan for a long time. When he heard he wasn't going back to Europe this season, he started telling me what a great guy and great player he was.

"And I remembered him when Florida (O'Had's former ECHL team) played the Eagles, and he was one of those guys who did everything – and he did everything right.

"He's a 200-foot player, and he's in the middle of everything. And Tony tells me he's great in the clubhouse, so we reached out to him, and honestly, I am as excited about this signing as I have been any signing this season."

Harrison, 29, is a center with vast experience at many levels.

After winning those back-to-back titles, he went overseas to play two seasons in Slovakia and one in Italy.

He went to Italy last season and played just seven games in the Alps Hockey League because of the spread of COVID-19.

"I wanted to play an entire season but just didn't feel comfortable over there with the COVID lockdown," said Harrison, a native of Vernon, British Columbia. "So, I got back to the States and I was looking for a place to play.

"And I got a call from Tony. He was our equipment manager in Colorado and he starts talking about the Mavericks and Coach O'Had and the great organization, and how they are building a team that will have a lot of success, so I told him I'd like to talk to Tad."

And the rest is history.

"Man, I really enjoyed visiting with Tad – love his passion and what he wants to accomplish in Kansas City," Harrison said. "And when I was with the Eagles, we played a couple of times here, and I remember the sold-out arena and the great fan support, and that's something I'm really excited about.

"I love going to schools, or hospitals – any place to visit with fans, and let them know how much they mean to me and our team. And that's a big thing with Tad, and that was another thing I really like about him – he's looking for guys who are good on the ice, in the locker room and in the community."

As a center, Harrison will be in the middle of everything when he is on the ice, and he's looking to the Oct. 10 date when camp starts.

"I'm new, and sometimes chemistry just happens, something just clicks with a line, and I hope that's what happens in Kansas City," he said. "Sometimes, it takes a while, but I can't wait to be a part of this organization."

O'Had has said many times how he is looking for players who will help his team compete at a higher level with teams like Allen and Tulsa, who seemed to intimidate the Mavericks many times last season.

"I'm not going to start a fight, but I'm not going to back away either," Harrison said with a laugh. "I'm not the biggest guy, but I've been in my share of fights and I can handle myself. Tad is bringing is some great players, guys who are going to have each other's backs, and that's the way you build a winning team, a championship team."

NHL PRESEASON TICKETS

Tickets for the National Hockey League preseason exhibition game between the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks Oct. 2 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence go on sale at noon Thursday.

They are available on ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Cable Dahmer Arena Box Office. The price range is $50-$175. For premium seating, contact the Mavericks Ticket Office by calling or texting 816-252-7825 or sending email to tickets@kcmavericks.com.

The first puck is scheduled to drop at 7:05 p.m. that night.