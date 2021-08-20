Comets getting a head start on 2021-22 season with exhibition game Saturday

Bill Althaus

The Examiner/USA Today Network

Leo Gibson will get an early-season look at his Kansas City Comets Saturday night.

The player/coach’s Comets host the Omaha Kings FC of MASL2, the Major Arena Soccer League’s second division, at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

“I know that the guys will be excited to get back to playing at the arena and in front of our fans," Gibson said. “We know that the team will be a little rusty, but that’s why we have exhibition games so that we can begin the process of getting ready for the regular season in November.”

The Comets were one win away from making it to the MASL Championship Series last season and look to build upon that success. The team fell to the Ontario Fury in a deciding mini-game in the semifinals in April at Cable Dahmer Arena.

"We came so close to being in the championship series, and all the guys have been talking about that all offseason," Gibson added. "We were a young team last year, and made so many strides throughout the season.

"Now, we hope the momentum we gained from last season will carry over to 2021."

There will be a mixture of familiar faces and newcomers in Saturday's game, giving Gibson a chance to see how some of the Comets, who have been training in Kansas City, match up against an opponent in a game setting.

Gibson, in his second year as the Comets’ player/coach, finished fifth in the MASL with 20 points and third with 12 assists in the COVID-19-shortened season.

The Comets' leading goal scorer was All-MASL rookie team member Rian Marques with 12. Comets midfielder Lucas Sousa, who finished the 2020-21 campaign with 17 points on nine goals and eight assists, was named the MASL Rookie of the Year. They both return.

The Omaha Kings FC are coming off a 6-8 season and fifth place finish in MASL2. The Kings were led last season by Ali Sodal, who scored 20 goals and added six assists in 14 games. The forward will be in uniform for the Kings on Saturday night.

All seats for the exhibition game are $14.