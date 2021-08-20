Mavericks bring back high-scoring defenseman Marcus Crawford

Bill Althaus

The Examiner/USA Today Network

When coach Tad O'Had began naming some of the core players from last year's Kansas City Mavericks team, defenseman Marcus Crawford was near the top of the list.

"We love Marcus, and he loved it so much he stayed here in the offseason, he just got married and it looks like we're going to have him for the upcoming season, and I couldn't be any more excited," O'Had, also the ECHL team’s general manager, said after it was announced that Crawford had signed a one-year deal.

"Because he was here during the offseason, we talked quite often, and he is so excited about coming back. Last season was disappointing (as the team did not make the playoffs), but Marcus' play was one of the highlights.

"He was among the top six scoring defensemen in the league, and he's a young guy who is just going to get better."

In 63 games, Crawford had 12 goals, 30 assists and a plus-2 in the plus/minus category.

The 5-foot-11, 198-pound defenseman proved he could take care of business at both ends of the ice.

"He's just a solid player whose best hockey is ahead of him, and I think we're going to see it this season," O’Had said. "We've added some exciting new players and are bringing back the guys who know what Mavericks hockey is all about."

Players report to camp Oct. 10.