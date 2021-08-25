Comets sign veteran defender Ray Lee to two-year contract

Bill Althaus

The Examiner/USA Today Network

Following Saturday's 5-4 overtime exhibition game loss to the visiting MASL2 Omaha Kings, Kansas City Comets player/coach Leo Gibson was disappointed.

He had hoped to spend much of the time on the bench evaluating the 11 newcomers who were hoping to make the final roster once the season starts in November.

And while the loss stung, he managed to put a positive spin on the disappointing outcome.

"This was not the Comets team you will see when the regular season starts," Gibson said. "We have some exciting announcements to make about players who were so important to our team last year."

One of those players, defender Ray Lee, signed a two-year contract with the team Tuesday.

Lee is entering his fourth season with the Comets.

Although he played just nine games with the Comets last season, he was a key factor in the team's drive to the MASL playoff semifinals.

In those nine games last season, he scored nine goals and added four assists.

In the playoffs, he scored two goals and added two assists in five games.

“Although we didn’t get the result we wanted last season, the team grew in ways that will help us win a championship this season,” said Lee, who made the All-MASL second team. “The support from the community and fans is unmatched. It’s an amazing club to be a part of, and I am looking forward to contributing to the team’s success again this winter.”

Lee grew up in Kansas City and played for the Sporting KC Academy and Park Hill High School. He starred for four years for the St. Louis University Billikens before being selectedtn the MLS SuperDraft by the Philadelphia Union.

Lee most recently played outdoor soccer professionally for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC of the USL.

Gibson is ready to welcome back a player like Lee for the start of this season.

“I am excited to have Ray Lee back for another two seasons, but more importantly, having him full time,” Gibson said. “He is a player who we can always count on each and every game.”