Mavericks add more 'toughness' with rookie Jake Bricknell

Bill Althaus

The Examiner/USA Today Network

The excitement in Tad O'Had's voice is evident from the moment he picks up the phone to talk about the Kansas City Mavericks' latest signing.

Rookie Jake Bricknell, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound power forward from Port Perry, Ontario, signed a one-year deal with the ECHL franchise on Tuesday.

"Listen, this kid is going to help our team," said O'Had, the Mavericks head coach and general manager. "He has size, grit, toughness and a powerful shot – and we believe we will be a better team when he's out on the ice."

While O'Had is not familiar with Bricknell off the ice, the right wing's uncle, Corey Bricknell, coached O'Had in juniors hockey and he hopes Jake brings the same persona to the ice his uncle brought to the bench as a coach.

"Let's just say this," O'Had said, with a laugh, "let's hope the Brickness toughness runs in the family, because I have the ultimate respect for Corey Bricknell, and from what I hear, Jake is the same kind of player his uncle was.

"Everyone knows we need to add toughness this season, and with the addition of Jake, we are adding toughness and a guy who can drive to the net and make things happen."

Bricknell, 24, played the past two seasons at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, where he scored 48 points in 51 games. Last season he had 12 goals and 15 assists in 23 games. He had 35 goals, 99 points and 128 penalty minutes in his last season in juniors with the Aurora Tigers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

"We can't wait to get a look at him in camp," O'Had said. "We're getting better and better every day. We've been talking to so many players and agents. We're working hard this offseason to give our fans a team they can enjoy on the ice, and they're going to enjoy meeting these guys – which is something they couldn't do last year because of COVID – in the community."