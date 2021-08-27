Mavericks coach 'excited' to bring back Tommy Muck

Bill Althaus

The Examiner/USA Today Network

As he looks around the newly remodeled locker room, Kansas City Mavericks head coach Tad O'Had envisions what it will be like Oct. 10 when his players report for camp.

"You know, we're one of the few ECHL teams that are bringing back the core nucleus of our team from last year," O'Had said, "and we're going to hit the ground running. Most of our guys are going to be so familiar with what we're talking about, we're going to be able to work on the power play on day one – and that gets me excited."

He was even more excited talking about the announcement of the signing of second-year pro Tommy Muck, who was one of the Mavericks who came on strong toward the end of last season.

Muck, 25, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound defenseman, drew rave reviews from his coach last year.

"I remember when (assistant coach) Kohl (Schulz) and I were recruiting Tommy last year and we were so excited when he signed with us," O'Had said. "Then, he had to battle through some injuries and I don't think we ever really got to see what he could do until the end of the season. And he was the player we thought he was going to be – the guy we were so excited about signing."

Muck played in 47 games last season in his rookie campaign had four assists and no penalty minutes.

"I can't wait to watch him play this season, and I can't wait for our fans to watch him play because he is going to be a fan favorite," O’Had added of the Minnesota native and former Bemidji State University standout. "He's up in Minnesota working hard, and when he gets in town, he's going to be ready to go."