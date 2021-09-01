Kansas City Comets add 'strong candidate for MASL Rookie of the Year' in Lesia Thetsane

Bill Althaus

The Examiner/USA Today Network

Kansas City Comets player/coach Leo Gibson thinks he has added an impact player.

Lesia Thetsane – a rookie defender and midfielder who made an impression on him in the Kansas City Comets' 5-4 overtime exhibition loss to the Omaha Kings of MASL2 in late August – has signed a three-year deal with the Major Arena Soccer League team.

"Lesia was one of the bright spots in that exhibition game, he really stood out," Gibson said. "I think he can have a real impact on our team this season. And I am pleased that we are making a three-year commitment to him financially and he is making a three-year commitment to us."

Thetsane, from the country of Lesotho in southern Africa, played collegiately for Columbia College, where he was named AMC Newcomer of the Year, AMC All-Conference and NAIA First Team All-America.\

When he left the Cougars, Thetsane started eight games for Kaw Valley FC of USL2 in 2021.

And now, he is living his dream of playing MASL soccer for the Comets.

"My dream is to play soccer in Kansas City," Thetsane said after the exhibition game. “I am very excited to play for the Comets. I’d like to thank Coach Leo and Coach Stefan (Stokic) for giving me this opportunity. I still have a lot to learn, especially from the experienced players on the team. Taking good things from them will only make me a better player.”

Thetsane scored the Comets’ first goal in the exhibition loss to Omaha.

“Lesia is a player we initially started scouting while he was at Columbia College,” Gibson said. “We’ve been following his progression to Kaw Valley FC this past summer and think he will be strong candidate for MASL Rookie of the Year. He possesses a powerful left foot and can play either in the midfield or on defense.

"He is young and inexperienced, but we believe with his work ethic and his ability to learn from his teammates, he will have an outstanding first season in the MASL.

"And he is a workaholic – first to arrive, last to leave, always asking questions. As a coach, I love to see that from a young player."