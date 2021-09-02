Mavericks add Riley Weselowski, former Maverick Josh Robinson to coaching staff

The offseason pieces to the puzzle continue to fall into place for the Kansas City Mavericks.

The ECHL team named Riley Weselowski as the new assistant coach and former Mavericks Goaltender of the Year Josh Robinson as the team’s goaltending coach and video coordinator.

Weselowski, a native of Pilot Mound, Manitoba, enters coaching off a successful 13-year playing career, the majority of which was spent in Rapid City, but also included stops in Boise, Cincinnati, Florida and Wichita.

In his past six seasons, Weselowski moved into more of a player/assistant coach role. Most recently, Weselowski was a player assistant for the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder, working with their defensemen, preparing and presenting pre-game scouting reports and video breakdowns.

Mavericks coach and general manager Tad O’Had believes he has added the right man behind the bench to help lead the Mavericks on and off the ice.

“We are extremely pleased to announce Riley as our newest assistant coach in Kansas City,” O’Had said. “Riley has had a great 13-year career in the CHL and ECHL. Riley understands what it takes to be successful in the Mountain Division and will be a great addition in developing our defense.

“I was fortunate to have coached Riley in Florida and was always impressed by his detailed approach, hockey knowledge and work ethic. He possesses great character and understands what it means to be a true pro. I believe he and I will work incredibly well together and we are looking forward to the success we will have as a staff.”

Weselowski replaces Kohl Schultz, who served as assistant coach the last two seasons under former head coach John-Scott Dickson and then O’Had.

O'Had said he is equally excited about adding Robinson to his staff. They worked together when Robinson was the Everblades goaltender coach.

"Josh was a fan favorite within this organization for many years and it's great to have him and his wife returning to Kansas City,” O’Had said. “Josh has been an integral piece to the success of the Everblades coaching staff and we are so excited to add his expertise to our staff."

Robinson played a key role in the Everblades. In the 2020-21 season, Robinson helped bring the first Goaltender of the Year award to the Everblades since the 2004-05 season. During the 2018-19 season, Robinson helped rookie goaltender Jeremy Helvig on his way to tying the Everblades record of 27 wins for a rookie goalie, while posting a 2.27 goals-against average, the second-best mark in the league among rookies.

Robinson is very familiar with the Mavericks and Cable Dahmer Arena, as he was a fan favorite in the crease between 2014-17 after starting his career in 2012 with the ECHL’s Idaho Steelheads. He also played in the American Hockey League and in Austria before joining the Mavericks.

During the 2015-16 season, Robinson earned ECHL Goaltender of the Year honors with the Mavericks after posting an impressive 28-2-1 record with a 1.88 GAA and a .931 save percentage. He went on to set the ECHL record with a 21-game personal win streak from Nov. 4, 2015 to Feb. 14, 2016.

“As general manager, one of our goals this offseason was to continue to create the best hockey operations staff possible, one that will put us in a position for championship success. We feel these hires have helped do just that,” O’Had said.

"Riley, Josh and Tony Deynzer (head equipment manager). All three of these men are excellent at what they do and they all have the common mindset of wanting to make the Mavericks great and create a team culture that is driven through work ethic, professionalism and a successful mindset.”

Mavericks sign forward

The Mavericks also announced the signing of 25-year-old forward Jake Smith, who scored 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 27 games last season with the Birmingham Bulls of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

“We really like Jake and think, given the opportunity, he could have a breakout season,” O’Had said of the Pickering, Ontario, native. “We believe his shot is going to make us a much better offensive team.”

Smith, after a season at Carleton University in Canada, split the 2019-20 season with Evansville of the SPHL and the Rosenheim Star Bulls in Germany.