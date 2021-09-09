Mavericks bring back Lane Scheidl, John Schiavo for 2021-22 season

The Kansas City Mavericks have signed two familiar faces to add to their 2021-22 ECHL roster.

One was perhaps the most complete player on the ice at the end of last season and another last wore a Mavericks sweater back in 2017-18. And head coach and general manager Tad O'Had is thrilled to have each of them.

Lane Scheidl, who finished last season with 50 points on 24 goals and 26 assists and a plus-11 rating, returns for his second season in Kansas City. John Schiavo, who played 20 games for the Mavericks three years ago and finished with three goals and three assists for six points and a plus-1 rating, will add depth and punch to the offense.

"This has been a stressful offseason," O'Had said Wednesday night. "It's shorter than any offseason we've ever experienced and we've worked hard to bring back the key guys from last year and to add the missing pieces to our offseason puzzle.

"And I couldn't be any more excited about signing Schiavo and Scheidl.”

Scheidl finished 15th in the ECHL with 24 goals and was second on the team only to Brodie Reid’s 25.

"We knew Lane really liked it here last year, and ... he might have been our best player at the end of last season," O’Had said. "He has a complete game, and he makes an impact on the ice and in our locker room.

"He's a quiet guy, so his actions speak for him, and last season they spoke volumes. We really wanted him back and he wanted to come back, which is a great thing for our organization and our fans.”

Schiavo has spent the last three seasons in the Southern Professional Hockey League. He tallied 12 goals and 16 assists in 42 games with the Huntsville Havoc last season.

"I know our old-school fans will remember John Schiavo because he made an impact even though he was on loan here for a short while back in 2017-18,” O’Had said. “We have had many conversations with him this offseason and it's so exciting to announce that he will be on our roster when the guys report Oct. 18.

"We have some great young guys, some veterans – who a coach always likes to have on his roster – and a good mix of youth and depth. We have worked so hard to find the right guys who can get the job done here, and I think the fans are going to like what they see on the ice this season."

The season gets underway Oct. 22-23 with a home and home against the new Iowa Heartlanders franchise. The Mavericks play at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, a suburb of Iowa City, to open the season and return to Cable Dahmer Arena the next day for the home opener.