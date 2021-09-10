Mavericks add former Allen high-scoring forward Jesse Mychal, tryout goalie

As the Kansas City Mavericks get closer to that Oct. 10 date when training camp opens, head coach and general manager Tad O'Had continues to bring in the players he's been negotiating with all summer.

The team announced Friday that forward Jesse Mychan, who won a Kelly Cup championship with Colorado and averaged a point per game last season for Allen, has signed a one-year deal with the ECHL team.

Mychan, 29, is a 6-foot-2, 181-pound veteran who O'Had says brings so many positives to the Mavericks. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native was the ECHL’s Player of the Week in the final week of December last season.

"We've been talking with him all summer, and we are so excited to announce his signing," O'Had said Friday morning. "He's a player I've watched and liked since his Tri-City American days back in the WHL in 2012.

"He's a scorer, and he has a presence on the ice. When we played Allen last year (Mychan's first year with the Americans), I knew I wanted him on our team and didn't want to play against him."

Mychan also has very close contacts with two members of the Mavericks, forward Lane Scheidl and equipment manager Tony Deynzer.

"Tony was with Colorado back when Jesse played with the Eagles," O'Had said, "and Lane was the best man at Jesse's wedding. So Jesse is going to come here with a comfort level that doesn't happen that often. He told me that Kansas City is a great place and he and his wife really likes it here. He's played here and knows about our fan support and the friendship he has with Lane and Tony were all factors in him signing."

After playing in Denmark the previous two seasons, Mychan played 24 games for Allen last year and had 15 goals and nine assists and a plus-4 rating. He has also played in the American Hockey League, England, Germany, Austria and Slovakia since turning pro in 2013-14 with Colorado.

The Mavericks also announced the signing of former Ohio State University goaltender Evan Moyse to a tryout contract.

"We like Evan a lot, and Josh (Robinson, the new goaltender coach) is really high on him," O'Had said of the 6-1, 188-pound 25-year-old. "We want to five him the opportunity to show us what he can do in camp. He played a couple of games for Jacksonville last year (1-1 with a 2.07 goals-against average) and we like what we've seen.

"Josh was adamant that we bring him to camp. We already have signed Angus Redmond and expect to get goaltending help from our affiliate (Stockton of the AHL)."