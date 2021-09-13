Comets sign Mike Da Silva to two-year contract

The Kansas City Comets have signed free agent forward Mike Da Silva to a two-year contract.

Da-Silva was on loan to the Comets last season from the Baltimore Blast, who suspended operations for the 2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 12 games last season for the Comets – seven regular season plus five playoff games – Da Silva scored nine goals with five assists. Those totals were his best since starting his professional indoor career in 2019.

“I am very delighted to be back with the Comets for another two years,” Da Silva said in a press release. “We’ve got some unfinished business to take care of from last season.”

Da Silva was a two-time high school All-American and played collegiately for Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee for one year before deciding to turn pro at age 21, signing with the Milwaukee Wave.

At 6-foot-2, he was a big target on coach Leo Gibson’s frontline last season.

“Mike was a very big part of the team’s success last season,” Gibson said. “We are glad that he will be a Comet for the next two years as we look to build upon last year’s success.”