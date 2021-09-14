Mavericks bring back Darik Angeli to 'core'; sign four to two-way contracts

A fan favorite returns and the list of possible Kansas City Mavericks prospects continues to grow, which excites head coach and general manager Tad O'Had.

Forward Darik Angeli, who had a career season in Kansas City last year, has signed a one-year contract with the team.

Goalies Andrew Shortridge and Matt Greenfield, who each spent time in Kansas City last season, and new forwards Ryan Olsen and Westin Michaud are on two-way contracts with the Mavericks and their American Hockey League affiliate Stockton Heat.

"We know we have Darik coming back, and I can't tell you how excited I am about that," O'Had said of the 30-year-old forward who had 51 points in 61 games last season. "He was one of the best players out on the ice, and he really came on strong at the end of the season. He had about half dozen opportunities to play in Europe and he called me and said, 'Coach, I want to come back to Kansas City.'

"Like we've talked about during the offseason, we want the core players back from last year's team, and Angeli is one of them."

Olsen played in Europe last season after starring for the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage the previous two seasons.

In 2018-19 he had 17 goals and 17 assists in 69 games for a total of 34 points and in 2019-20 he totaled seven goals and eight assists for 15 points.

"Olsen is a stud and he could make a real impact here, but all four of those two-way players will start camp in Stockton, and there is a likelihood they will never play in Kansas City,” O’Had said. “But if they do, we welcome them with open arms."

Michaud, 25, played two games with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL last year and had a goal and assist.

Shortridge, 26, was 1-1 last season in Stockton and 7-5-1 in Kansas City with a 2.92 goals-against average.

Greenfield was 11-9-4 with a 2.80 goals-against average in Kansas City last season.

"We are looking forward to working with the guys we know we are going to have in camp (Oct. 10) and if we get any of those four guys, we'll be excited to work with them while they are down here," O'Had said. "We are hoping this will be a return to normalcy where our players can get more involved with our great fans and I promise you, we are going to do everything we can to bring our fans the type of team they want to see out on the ice.”