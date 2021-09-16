Comets sign veteran defender James Togbah to three-year deal

The Kansas City Comets continue to show that they are preparing for the long term by signing key players to multi-year contracts.

The latest is free agent defender James Togbah, who has signed a three-year contract with the Major Arena Soccer League team.

"We were so close to a championship last season," Comets player/coach Leo Gibson said, "and we want to make sure we sign our key players to make another playoff run this season, and in future seasons.

“James is a very important part of our back line and someone I believe can help us win a championship. We are glad to have him locked up for the next three seasons.”

Togbah, a native of Monrovia, Liberia, began his MASL career with the Comets in 2017, appearing in 12 games.

His breakout year came the following season when he appeared in 23 games, scoring 18 goals to go along with eight assists for 26 points. He proved he could deliver in the clutch by adding eight power play goals, which was second in the league.

On loan from Utica FC last season, Togbah appeared in five regular season games and five playoff games for the Comets.

“They say that your feet will lead you to many places, but your heart will lead you home,” Togbah said. “I’m glad to be back where it all began. I’m here to help this organization and team achieve our goal. A Ron Newman trophy for the fans is the mentality; nothing less than that.”