Comets to play again in MASL Central Cup preseason tournament

The Kansas City Comets will again participate in the second MASL Central Cup preseason tournament.

The Comets and three teams from the Major Arena Soccer League and MASL2 will play in the preseason tournament Nov. 12-13 at Cable Dahmer Arena and The Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri, home of the St. Louis Ambush.

The St. Louis Ambush, Wichita Wings and Omaha Kings FC will join the Comets for early bragging rights.

The Comets won the inaugural tournament in December 2020.

The Comets will kick off the series with a match against the Wichita Wings of MASL2 at 7:05 p.m. Nov. 12 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

That same night Omaha Kings FC will face the host St. Louis Ambush in St. Charles.

On Nov. 13, there will be a doubleheader at the Ambush’s Family Arena, with the Comets facing Omaha Kings FC at 3:30 p.m., followed by Wichita against St. Louis at 7:05 p.m.

The Comets were upset 5-4 by the Omaha Kings in an exhibition match on Aug. 22 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

If one of the teams has two wins and the other three each have one, that team will be the tournament champion. If two teams each have two wins, the winner will be determined by head-to-head competition, goals against or goal differential.

Tickets for the Kansas City game will go on sale soon at ticketmaster.com.

Watch each team’s respective websites and social media outlets for information about when tickets go on sale.

MASL has not yet announced the regular season schedule for the 2021-22 season.