Comets bring back Nick McDonald on a two-year contract

Nick McDonald says the Kansas City Comets are proving to their fans and the Major Arena Soccer League that they mean business this season.

“The coaches and owners are putting together a very talented roster,” said McDonald, a veteran midfielder who has signed a two-year contract to return to the Comets. “I feel very fortunate to be a member of the team and I look forward to improving on a personal level, as well as helping the team in any way that I can.”

McDonald first joined the Comets midway through the 2019-20 season and appeared in seven games. During the 2020-21 campaign, he appeared in 14 games, including the preseason MASL Central Cup Tournament, regular season and postseason, scoring five goals and assisting on three others.

"We want to sign our key players to multi-year contracts," Comets player/coach Leo Gibson said. "We came within a game of going to the championship last season, and we are bringing back the players who were so important to our success last season – and we're signing them to two and three-year contracts to show them how serious we are about winning."

McDonald, a Blue Valley High School graduate, played collegiately for Rockhurst University, where he started all four years from 2010-13. He helped lead the Hawks to three NCAA tournaments and the NCAA Division II Final Four in his senior season. McDonald was voted all-conference and all-region three years.

McDonald also serves as the head coach of Sunflower State FC of MASL3 and has been an assistant coach with Rockhurst.

“Nick has steadily improved over the last few seasons," Comets managing partner Brian Budzinski said. “We are happy to reward his hard work with this multi-year contract.”