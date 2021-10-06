Kansas City Comets to open regular season in late November

The Examiner staff

The Kansas City Comets will return to a bit of normal for the 2021-22 Major Arena Soccer League season.

The Comets, after a COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 12-game season last year, will return to a 24-game regular season and will be part of the four-team Central Division, the league and team announced Tuesday.

The Comets will open the regular season with a home-and-home set against the rival St. Louis Ambush, playing at The Family Arena in St. Charles, Mo., on Nov. 26 and returning to Independence to play at Cable Dahmer Arena in the home opener on Nov. 27.

After 17 teams competed in the 2019-20 season, only seven teams participated in last year’s regular season, in which the Comets came one win away from the finals in the playoffs.

Twelve teams will participate in the MASL this season, with three divisions of four. The Comets will play in the Central with rivals St. Louis, Milwaukee and Dallas.

The East will consist of Baltimore, Harrisburg, Utica and Florida, and the West will feature Chihuahua, Ontario, Tacoma and last season’s champion San Diego.

In addition to all three Central Division opponents, the Comets will also play host to Baltimore (Dec. 19), Tacoma and former goalkeeper Danny Waltman (Jan. 22) and Chihuahua (Feb. 12).

In addition to facing the three Central rivals on the road, the Comets will also travel to Tacoma (Jan. 16), San Diego (Feb. 25) and Ontario (Feb. 27).

MASL said it would announce a playoff format at a later date, along with a new standings format that will be a points-based system, similar to other indoor sports leagues.

“We are excited about the schedule and the challenge ahead of us,” Comets Managing Partner Brian Budzinski said in a statement. “I know the team is ready to get back to work and bring a championship back to Kansas City. We also have a lot of fun promotions planned this season centered around the Comets’ milestone anniversary (the 40th of the Comets’ arrival in Kansas City) that our fans are really going to enjoy.”

Before the regular season, the Comets will play in the preseason MASL Central Cup tournament, hosting the Wichita Wings of MASL2 on Nov. 12 and facing Omaha Kings FC of MASL2 on Nov. 13. The Comets won the tournament prior to last season.

Comets season tickets are on sale now. Single game tickets and group tickets will go on sale Monday, Oct. 11.

Kansas City Comets 2021-22 Schedule

(All home games played at Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence)

(All times Central)

Nov. 12, Wichita*

Nov. 13, vs. Omaha at St. Louis*

Nov. 26, at St. Louis, 5:05 p.m.

Nov. 27, St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Dec. 11, at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Dec. 19, Baltimore, 4 p.m.

Dec. 29, Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Dec. 31, at Milwaukee, 3:05 p.m.

Jan. 8, at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Jan. 14, at St. Louis, 7:35 p.m.

Jan. 16, at Tacoma, 7:05 p.m.

Jan. 22, Tacoma, 7 p.m.

Jan. 29, Dallas, 6 p.m.

Feb. 12, Chihuahua, 6 p.m.

Feb. 19, at Milwaukee, 6:05 p.m.

Feb. 20, Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Feb. 25, at San Diego, 9:35 p.m.

Feb. 27, at Ontario, 5:05 p.m.

March 4, Dallas, 7 p.m.

March 6, at Dallas, 3 p.m.

March 11, Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

March 20, Dallas, 4 p.m.

March 26, St. Louis, 6 p.m.

March 27, at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

April 2, at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.

April 3, St. Louis, 4 p.m.

•–MASL Central Cup preseason tournament