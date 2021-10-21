'A new toughness': Mavericks bring in 'grit' to bounce back from 'major disappointment'

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

After a spirited final practice before boarding a bus Thursday afternoon for their first game of the 2021-22 ECHL season Friday at Coralville, Iowa, against the new Iowa Heartlanders, members of the Kansas City Mavericks were smiling and bristling with energy.

"I can't wait for Friday night, for the season opener," said forward Shawn Waller, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound enforcer who is expected to add a new dimension to the Mavericks this season when it comes to toughness.

"But to be honest with you, all the boys are ready to go Friday, but we're all looking forward to Saturday's home opener. We've all heard what this arena is like when it's full, and a lot of us are going to be experiencing it for the first time."

The same two teams will square off at 7:05 p.m. Saturday when the Heartlanders – one of two new ECHL teams along with the Trois-Rivieres Lions in Quebec – travel to Cable Dahmer Arena for a home opener that coach Tad O'Had is eagerly anticipating.

"We want to go to Iowa on Friday and take care of business," the head coach and general manager said, "and then come back home and put on a show for our fans. You know, this arena and our fan base was a big selling point for the new guys we signed in the offseason.

"And even the players who were here last year never got to experience a sold-out arena filled with fans who love their Kansas City Mavericks."

That statement was backed by a large group of fans sitting in the arena Thursday morning, watching the practice and cheering the players' every move.

"I can't wait for Friday and Saturday," said veteran forward Loren Ulett, one of the lone Mavericks who brought toughness to the ice every shift. "Last year, I was kind of on an island – I was willing to stand up for my teammates. And this season, every guy on this team is willing to stand up for the guys out on the ice. It's just a new toughness and grittiness and it feels great.

"It's great we open on the the road, get the chemistry going and hopefully get a win and then head home for the opener Saturday. Our fans have been coming to practice and I know they're going to fill the barn Saturday. I've been waiting for the opener since the season ended last year."

O'Had and the Mavericks staff have worked tirelessly in the offseason to bring the fans a team that will return to the glory days when the Mavericks had a lot of success in the now defunct Central Hockey League and enjoyed early success in the ECHL.

Along with Ulett, the Mavericks signed several productive veterans in the offseason, including Darik Angeli, Bryan Lemos, Lane Scheidl, John Schiavo, Nick Pastujov, Marcus Crawford, Tommy Muck and Willie Corrin. In addition to Waller, they signed former high scoring Allen Americans forward Jesse Mychan.

"Oh, I like this team," O'Had said. "There is already a chemistry on the ice. We haven't played a game, and I feel like I'm coaching guys who have been together for a season. They are Mavericks guys – they want to be here, they want to get involved in the community and, most importantly, they want to win.

"And our fans deserve a winning team, a team they can take pride in, on and off the ice."

Although the roster will be a work in progress early in the season, O'Had is opening with three goalies, 14 forwards and eight defensemen.

"Stockton, our AHL affiliate, has been great to work with, and they will be sending players to us, and we're getting some new guys the fans are going to love,” O’Had said. “And Ryan Olsen (who joined the team Thursday), who scored 58 points (in 2018-19) for the (American Hockey League's) San Antiono Rampage, just joined the team and he fits right in and is going to be a fan favorite.

"And this team has a toughness, like sandpaper, and we're going to be gritty, and skilled and fast. I promise our fans this is a team they are going to enjoy watching all season."

Ulett backs up the coach's comment, adding, "Last season was a major disappointment with the COVID protocol and not making the playoffs, but I just feel like this season is going to be different. I can feel it in camp, we all can feel it."

Kansas City Mavericks 2021-22 Opening Day Roster

Forwards: Darik Angeli, Jake Bricknell (injured reserve), Ryan Harrison, Bryan Lemos (reserve), Westin Michaud, Jesse Mychan, Nick Pastujov (reserve), Reid Perepeluk, Mikael Robidoux, Lane Scheidl, John Schiavo, Jake Smith, Loren Ulett, Shawn Weller.

Defensemen: Theo Calvas, Willie Corrin, Marcus Crawford, Noah Delmas, Greg Moro, Tommy Muck, Koletrane Wilson.

Goaltenders: Angus Redmond, Andrew Shortridge.